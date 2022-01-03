Bates headed to Oklahoma

CLEMSON -- Clemson defensive line coach Todd Bates is headed to the University of Oklahoma, Tigerillustrated.com has learned. The Tigers previously lost longtime defensive coordinator Brent Venables to OU last month when Venables became the Sooners' head coach, succeeding Lincoln Riley.

Bates will serve as the Sooners' Co-Defensive Coordinator, according to a source.

Bates, 38, had just received a pay bump and a promotion to Assistant Head Coach last month. The Alabama native also served as the Tigers' recruiting coordinator.

The former Jacksonville State assistant coach spent five seasons as the Tigers' defensive line coach.

