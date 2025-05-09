No. 6 Clemson beats Duke 9-7

The Tigers, who took a 1-0 lead in the series, improved to 38-13 overall and 15-10 in the ACC. The Blue Devils dropped to 34-15 overall and 14-11 in ACC play.

CLEMSON -- No. 6 Clemson scored six runs in the fourth inning on its way to a 9-7 victory over Duke at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Friday night.

AJ Gracia belted a solo homer in the top of the first inning, then the Blue Devils added an unearned run later in the frame.

Jack Crighton slapped a two-run single in the fourth inning to tie the score, then Andrew Ciufo lined a single to score the go-ahead run. Cannarella, who earlier extended his hitting streak to 10 games, followed with a three-run double to cap Clemson’s six-run frame.

In the sixth inning with the Tigers ahead 6-2, Jake Berger hit a potential inning-ending double play grounder right at the shortstop, but the ball hit the baserunner, resulting in only one out on the play. Two batters later with two outs, Gracia lined a two-run single.

Jake Hyde led off the seventh inning with a homer to narrow Clemson’s lead to 6-5.

In the eighth inning, the Tigers tacked on three insurance runs on Crighton’s sacrifice fly and Ciufo’s two-run homer, his sixth of the year.

Cam Cannarella had a team-high three hits for the Tigers.

Duke outhit Clemson 11-9.

Tiger starter Aidan Knaak (7-1) earned the win, as he allowed five hits, three runs (two earned) and four walks with eight strikeouts in 5.1 innings pitched. Reed Garris (1.0 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 K), Jacob McGovern (1.2 IP, 1 K) and Lucas Mahlstedt (1.0 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K) also saw action on the mound.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

Blue Devil starter Owen Proksch (2-2) suffered the loss, as he gave up six runs on four hits in 3.1 innings pitched.

Our off topics forum

The series continues Saturday at 2 p.m. on ACC Network Extra. Saturday is Senior Day, as Clemson honors its seniors during a pregame ceremony at 1:30 p.m.