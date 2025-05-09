The Brand vs. Market Debate

CLEMSON -- Earlier this week we quoted a source saying that the years-long tug of war between brands and markets is starting to decidedly favor the former.

Where cable bundles brought gushing rivers of new revenue over the last 15 years, the new financial world looks to be driven by big brands and inventory.

Think back to last season and the noticeable uptick in big-brand games, largely a function of the latest expansions by the SEC and Big Ten.

People will sign up for that. Lots of people.

That was really the idea behind the agreement between Clemson and Notre Dame to play a home-and-home football series for 12 years starting in 2027.

"This is for the end of the decade and beyond," a contact told Tigerillustrated.com.