Tigerillustrated.com

Clemson is at its best when it's being second-guessed, and nowhere was that more evident than in the aftermath of the smackdown in Santa Clara.

It wasn't unadulterated celebration after the four-touchdown demolition of Alabama. It was also some pointed reminders, by Robbie Caldwell and Dabo Swinney and plenty others, about perceptions of Clemson going in.

Even after 55 wins over the last four years, even after two national titles and the stunning humiliation of the Crimson Tide, the people inside the football offices are going to find a way to keep that chip on the distinguished shoulder pads of these players moving forward.

And the source of the edginess Swinney desires doesn't have to consist solely of what people in the outside world are writing and saying. It can also come from perceptions inside the bubble.