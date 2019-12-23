THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

PHOENIX | As No. 3 Clemson (13-0, 9-0) draws closer to its Fiesta Bowl matchup with No. 2 Ohio State (13-0, 9-0) in the first round of the College Football Playoffs, Tigerillustrated.com sits down with a trusted source on the Buckeyes as we take a closer look at Saturday night's showdown.