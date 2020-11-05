TigerIllustrated - Behind Enemy Lines

Notre Dame hasn’t lost a home game since 2017 – a streak No. 1 Clemson would like to end come Saturday’s 7:30 p.m. showdown in South Bend.

With the ACC’s highest-ranked matchup in history two days away, Tigerillustrated.com has turned to a trusted source to get a closer look at the Irish's personnel.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!