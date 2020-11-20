TigerIllustrated - Behind Enemy Lines

With its conference margin for error gone after the program’s first regular-season loss in three seasons, Clemson looks to rebound with a sixth straight win against the team long-pegged as its ACC nemesis, reeling Florida State.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

For this feature Tigerillustrated.com has turned to a trusted source on FSU to bring subscribers additional insight on the 'Noles.