For Clemson, there's the chance to provide some shine to its season and retain its dignity by extending the rivalry winning streak to seven.

Meanwhile, South Carolina looks to ride its momentum and make a statement by breaking the streak.

There's a lot at stake heading into Saturday's 7:30 p.m. game at Williams-Brice Stadium.

As the Tigers prepare to head to Columbia, Tigerillustrated.com has turned to a trusted source for additional insight into the Gamecocks.

GamecockCentral.com recruiting and team insider Chris Clark went in-depth with us this week in this popular Q&A feature: