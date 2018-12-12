THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Clemson went Hollywood this week, as Dabo Swinney and members of the offensive staff spent part of the previous two days in and around Los Angeles.

A key component to their California trip centered on the biggest recruiting star in the 2020 class: Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei.

We broke the news a week ago that Swinney – accompanied by co-offensive coordinators Tony Elliott and Jeff Scott as well as quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter – would make a stop at the school of Uiagalelei (6-5, 240), ranked No. 1 nationally by Rivals.com.

Per our sources, this marked the first time Swinney traveled to California for a recruiting stop as Clemson’s head coach. The cross-country flight was in conjunction with the in-home visit for Folsom (Calif.) five-star receiver commitment Joseph Ngata.