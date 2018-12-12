Behind The Scenes: Dabo's Visit To Bellflower
Clemson went Hollywood this week, as Dabo Swinney and members of the offensive staff spent part of the previous two days in and around Los Angeles.
A key component to their California trip centered on the biggest recruiting star in the 2020 class: Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei.
We broke the news a week ago that Swinney – accompanied by co-offensive coordinators Tony Elliott and Jeff Scott as well as quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter – would make a stop at the school of Uiagalelei (6-5, 240), ranked No. 1 nationally by Rivals.com.
Per our sources, this marked the first time Swinney traveled to California for a recruiting stop as Clemson’s head coach. The cross-country flight was in conjunction with the in-home visit for Folsom (Calif.) five-star receiver commitment Joseph Ngata.
So it was a big deal – for practical reasons as well as it being emblematic of the Clemson brand having expanded its reach from coast to coast.
We have spoken with several contacts about the visit and gathered some notable news as well as behind-the-scenes nuggets:
