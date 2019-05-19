CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team

On Friday May 17 at halftime of his spring game, Murphy, the No. 2-ranked strongside defensive end in the country announced his commitment to Clemson, but how did he get to this decision? Some thought Georgia was the team to beat not too long ago. He had a family connection to Auburn. Alabama was always in this too. Murphy takes us through the recruiting process to give you a look inside how Dabo Swinney and Clemson won out for his commitment.

THE BEGINNING

"In the beginning, Georgia got it started with my first offer. Then it was Auburn and South Carolina next. I got those offers in three days in June between my freshman and sophomore year. I had a cousin that played at Auburn, but I actually grew up a big Alabama fan. "Clemson did not offer me until around a year later. I got the offer from Clemson in the spring of my sophomore year. That is when they got in there. "Clemson was on my personal radar before they even offered me. I went to three camps that summer after my freshman year, and they were Auburn, Georgia and Clemson. Clemson was the only one not to offer me, but they don't me they were very interested in me. "They told me they liked me, but wanted to evaluate me more, see how I grew, and then right at the end of my sophomore year, that is when Clemson officially offered me. "I have been visited them a lot since. I went back that summer after I got the offer and that is really when Clemson started becoming a real team for me. "Clemson was a championship team, they were playing at such a high level, and it was such a great place, so after seeing how they were playing and learning about the school, that made them a school I really liked my sophomore year."

THE TURN

"I always had Clemson as a top three school from the beginning. I just kept visited other schools over the next year or so. I would always rank schools on my list and Clemson was always high for me. "Over time, just getting know coach Swinney did it for me. I like coach Hall, I like coach Bates, and I have a great feel when I am at Clemson, but coach Swinney was a big part of it. He is down to earth, he is Christ driven and he is just a great man. I saw it, my family saw it, my neighbors and friends saw it and that slowly pushed Clemson to the top. "Clemson really took over the top spot for me about two weeks before they won the National Championship. It was late December or early in January. That is kind of when I knew Clemson was the No. 1 school for me. "Knowing who coach Swinney was, seeing how the team was playing and then seeing coach Swinney praise God after the championship game told me everything."

