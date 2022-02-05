Behind the scenes with Cade Klubnik

In late December, Tigerillustrated.com reported an in-depth series of articles on five-star true freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik.

In this edition of The Clemson Dubcast, we present the lengthy interviews we conducted with Klubnik's mother Kim, his pastor Brad Thomas (a Clemson grad) and Klubnik himself.

In less than a month, Klubnik will take the field for Clemson and begin contending with starting quarterback DJ Uiagalelei as the Tigers try to add more flash to an offense that sagged in 2021.

Klubnik was the No. 1 ranked quarterback recruit in the country by Rivals.com and led Westlake High School to back-to-back state championships, never losing a game as a starter.

