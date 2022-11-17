CLEMSON -- Clemson fans who have grown weary of bubble screens may have found a messiah in Rebekah Wolfe, a 79-year-old grandmother from Gaffney who regularly calls in to Dabo Swinney's weekly radio show.

Swinney has given her the name "Bubble Becky" because she so frequently takes issue with the frequent horizontal throws in Clemson's offense.

Some coaches out there might see to it that such public criticism, even tongue-in-cheek, gets muted. Or, ahem, screened.

Swinney plays the part and seems to enjoy the back-and-forth banter with Bubble Becky.

Yet the surface-level dissatisfaction with screens, from Becky and plenty others, invites a deeper dig to provide a better understanding of a play that is foundational to the offense.