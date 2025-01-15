Behind The Search

BECOME A TIGERILLUSTRATED.com SUBSCRIBER!

Officially, Dabo Swinney's search took a week.

Unofficially it took a lot longer, because we'd been forecasting Wes Goodwin's removal as defensive coordinator since the day after the season ended in Texas (and certainly Swinney had been doing plenty of legwork before the official release on Goodwin came out nine days ago).

In our second update of the day at Tigerillustrated.com, we share some intel behind the coaching search, including the separation of fact from fiction on a number of coaching names that were circulating on the web throughout the search.

Also, you'll want to read what one Big Ten assistant coach told us about Tom Allen over the last 24 hours.

