"Is this the best team in college football history?"

The question came from host Chris Childers of Sirius/XM's SEC Channel, during an interview with yours truly about the completely stunning magnitude of the Clemson tide that overtook Alabama in Santa Clara.

The answer, which came during a bleary-eyed layover in Denver on Tuesday afternoon, was that we don't know. The truth was that we were probably too tired to even try to process the answer.

But the question was framed on the premise of what happened to the team that for much of this season was hailed as the BTE (best team ever).

If it's true that Alabama was at that lofty height, then shouldn't it follow that the team that took Alabama to the woodshed now merit that distinction?