On the first day of September, the ACC voted to expand with three of its members staunchly opposed.

None of those three dissenters -- Clemson, Florida State and North Carolina -- will have to travel to Stanford or Cal in the 2024 football season.

And one of them is embroiled in a lawsuit with the conference that Wednesday trumpeted a schedule that brings "tremendous anticipation and excitement," according to a quote attributed to commissioner Jim Phillips.

The fact that Clemson, Florida State and North Carolina aren't traveling to California in 2024 is not a coincidence.

This was by request.

The ACC probably won't be honoring many of FSU's requests from this point forward.

Yes, the schedule announced yesterday is right around the corner.

But so is so much else.

