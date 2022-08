CLEMSON -- Wes Goodwin said recently that cornerback is one of the easier positions for freshmen to learn.

Mike Reed said recently that he doesn't recruit freshmen to come sit the bench.

"I want to see you play," Reed said. "The school is investing in you, so let's go. Let's make something happen and let's play."

By all accounts, Toriano Pride and Jeadyn Lukus are in line to get significant playing time in 2022.