CLEMSON | When Brent Venables thinks back to 55-19, of course he thinks about the absurd collection of talent Southern Cal brought that night in January of 2005.

They had Matt Leinart. They had Reggie Bush. They had LenDale White. They had Dwayne Jarrett, Steve Smith and Dominique Byrd.

And that's just on offense.

Yeah, it was a nightmare of a BCS championship game for Venables and everyone at Oklahoma as the Sooners went up 7-0 and then watched as this frightening, Pete Carroll-led juggernaut took a 38-10 lead into halftime.

So yeah, he thinks back to that nightmare in Miami and marvels at that terrifying collection of talent he couldn't stop. But the competitor in him also looks back and says he'd like to make a go at them again.