TigerIllustrated - Big ideas

CLEMSON -- In November of 2008, this writer stood in the kitchen of Dabo Swinney's home informally chatting about all manner of topics.

The reason for the visit was to learn more about Swinney's tumultuous upbringing and how it shaped the man who, against all odds, was making a run at becoming Clemson's head coach.

Like most casual conversations with Swinney, this one meandered in many different directions as his wife Kathleen stood nearby and participated.