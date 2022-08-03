CLEMSON -- It would be a reach to say Clemson is going back to the Chad Morris offense.

Yet some of the similarities are striking as the Tigers close an offseason refresh after Tony Elliott's departure for Virginia.

Eleven years ago, Morris came from Tulsa to recharge an offense that floundered in 2010 after the loss of C.J. Spiller.

Two of Morris' main ideas were:

1) Push the tempo at a breakneck pace;

2) Run a small number of plays out of a bunch of different looks, thereby creating the illusion of being complicated.

As Brandon Streeter prepares to implement his offense with a full cast of healthy players -- a luxury he didn't have during an attrition-racked spring practice -- two of the prominent themes are tempo and simplifying while presenting the appearance of complexity.