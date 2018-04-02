THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
HARRISBURG, N.C. -- Clemson is set to play host to one of the more intriguing linebacker targets who has largely hovered under the regional recruiting radar until recently.
Harrisburg (N.C.) Central Cabarrus linebacker Derek Boykins will visit for the first time Wednesday with his mother.
