Big offseason for Ngata, Ladson
A substantial part of Clemson’s offensive identity is having an alpha receiver at its “9” boundary position who can consistently force opponents to retain safety help deep to his side of the field, thereby opening up the box for the run game. The Tigers spent most of the last decade with a lead dog in that position.
Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news