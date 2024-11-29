It's a huge weekend in Clemson, South Carolina ... on and off the field.
Big recruiting names are rolling in to town and in fact Tigerillustrated.com has uncovered more nationally-regarded prospects now slated to be on campus tomorrow.
In our first feature of the day, we have everything you need to know about the Tigers' big recruiting weekend ahead.
BIG RECRUITING NAMES HEADED TO CLEMSON THIS WEEKEND (For subscribers-only)
BLACK FRIDAY WEEKEND SUBSCRIPTION SALE!
Get a whopping 75% OFF on a Tigerillustrated.com subscription for the next 12 months (new subscribers-only)! That's unlimited access to Tigerillustrated.com, The No. 1 Authority On Clemson Football & Recruiting!
Sign up HERE and simply use promo code RIVALS24.