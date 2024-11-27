BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

Clemson's current football player payroll is somewhere around $8 million.

The revenue sharing to come will allocate to Clemson football well over 80 percent of the $20.5 million limit.

You do the math. That's a lot of raises for the talent.

It's taken some time, and it's still probably a tough sell to some of the influential people within Clemson's athletics administration.

But at this point it should be abundantly clear that if you want to win big you have to play the game and pay the gamers.

Recently a college administrator said they're not just trying to put the plane together while flying it, but they're also trying to land the plane while still constructing it.

It's a wild time.

We know this: Clemson has sent the message that it's unequivocally committed to winning big in football regardless of what the model looks like, regardless of the twists and turns that are sure to come from here.

IT's A WILD TIME IN A WHOLE NEW WORLD FOR CLEMSON FOOTBALL

