Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-21 10:15:04 -0600') }} football Edit

Big safety set for return Clemson visit coming off major offer

Paul Strelow • TigerIllustrated.com
Recruiting Analyst

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Clemson will soon play host to a return visit from fast-rising defensive prospect.

Attalla (Ala.) Etowah safety De’Rickey Wright will be back on campus for the Tigers’ March 9 junior day.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}