The past four-plus months -- we can confirm it's been only four-plus months and not four-plus years -- have been anything but normal for Clemson's football staff.

Coaches just aren't used to being thrown totally out of their comfort zones. By their positions they have the certainty of total control and every part of the calendar being comprehensively planned.

So while the world continues to roil outside of Clemson's football office, and while no one knows for sure that this season will take place as planned, the present-day routine for the staff feels more like the normal routine.

For two weeks now, they've been going through the typical paces with just about everyone in the office. Next week they will go through their annual All-In Meetings, which present the opportunity to start over and examine every detail involved in the program.