BILLINGS TO CLEMSON

Alpharetta (Ga.) four-star Rob Billings announced his commitment Sunday to the Tigers. Billings had been a projection to Clemson by Tigerillustrated.com .

Four cycles after nabbing its first safety from the high school, Clemson has gone back for the final safety for this class.

What goes around comes around.

Said Billings in an interview with Rivals.com's Ryan Wright: “I’d say my second visit there (June 3) was when I started leaning to Clemson, that was my official visit. I didn’t want to commit right then, I wanted to see how the other schools would recruit and talk to me. It kept progressing with Clemson, they never let their guard down and kept pursuing me.

"On Sunday (July 17), I called coach Mickey Conn around 5:00. I told him I wanted to commit. Then I called coach (Dabo) Swinney, we Face-Timed; that’s when told him I was committing. He told me no more visits to other schools, and that my recruitment is shut down.

"I am committed to Clemson from here on out. I started receiving texts from the coaching staff congratulating me right away.”

Billings (6-1, 190) picked Clemson over Florida State, Michigan, Kentucky, Duke and others. He also gathered offers during the process from Georgia, Miami, Ole Miss, Georgia Tech, Pittsburgh and Virginia.

Safeties coach Conn signed four-star safety Joseph Charleston out of Milton for the 2019 class. While Charleston has since transferred to Missouri, Billings has said he and Charleston are friends and pointed to following in Charleston's footsteps as appealing.

Clemson brought Billings in for its March 5 junior day to extend its offer.

He then came in for the Tigers' official visit weekend in early June with his mother and sisters.

It would notably be the only official visit Billings took during the month.

"I felt like I was on the team," Billings told Tigerillustrated.com last month. "It felt like home."

Billings had deliberated taking official visits to FSU and Michigan during the fall.

But Clemson had two spots for safeties in this class, and a fellow June official visitor -- Riverview (Fla.) Sumner four-star Kylen Webb -- already claimed the first, leaving the Tigers with one place left.