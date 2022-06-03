BLOCKBUSTER WEEKEND IN CLEMSON
When Clemson does something, it goes big.
The Tigers' first summer official visit weekend is upon us, and it stands to be of epic proportion.
We have reported that 31 prospects are scheduled in -- maybe an unprecedented gathering across the landscape as far as official visitors at one time.
Moreover, there's quality in the quantity; 23 of the 31 are tabbed as four-stars by Rivals.com, and we would bet several of those in the three-star department will eventually be bumped.
A case could be made for why each and every one is important.
But a couple of prevalent overarching themes:
