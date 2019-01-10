Bonus bucks
THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
CLEMSON -- Ten years ago, Dabo Swinney was making $800,000 a year in salary.
Now he's making well more than that.
In bonuses.
Swinney and his assistants are set to cash in as a result of another climb to the top of college football's mountain.
Clemson will pay out a total of $850,000 to Swinney for the past three wins, and even more for the coach-of-the-year honors he's received.
The school will shell out $950,000 to the 10 assistants for getting to the playoff and winning it. Each assistant gets 95 grand for the CFP appearance, semifinal victory and title-game triumph.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news