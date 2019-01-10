THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

CLEMSON -- Ten years ago, Dabo Swinney was making $800,000 a year in salary.

Now he's making well more than that.

In bonuses.

Swinney and his assistants are set to cash in as a result of another climb to the top of college football's mountain.

Clemson will pay out a total of $850,000 to Swinney for the past three wins, and even more for the coach-of-the-year honors he's received.

The school will shell out $950,000 to the 10 assistants for getting to the playoff and winning it. Each assistant gets 95 grand for the CFP appearance, semifinal victory and title-game triumph.