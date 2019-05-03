THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Clemson has already scored its third five-star this cycle after Lakeland (Fla.) five-star running back Demarkcus Bowman announced his commitment to Clemson on Friday.

Tigerillustrated.com, which projected Bowman to Clemson after his spring game visit last month, dissects how Bowman could impact its class in this feature: