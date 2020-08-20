TigerIllustrated - Brad Brownell appears on The Clemson Dubcast

FROM THE TIGER FAN SHOP: Click HERE to see the new CLEMSON Nike Shoes!

While most everyone has been consumed with whether college football will be played this fall in the ACC, SEC and Big 12, there are a bunch of basketball teams who are doing everything they can to play too.

In a wide-ranging conversation, Brad Brownell joined longtime Tigerillustrated.com senior writer Larry Williams on this edition of The Clemson Dubcast to talk of how well his team has handled the virus (one positive test since early June, and that one asymptomatic) and updates us on what's been going on behind the scenes as the ACC's basketball coaches try to help provide a logical, safe path forward.

Brownell also shares his excitement over the young talent that's been recruited to his program.