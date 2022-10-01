"Bryan Bresee experienced a non-football medical issue that required bloodwork and observation this week. The Bresee family received good news on those tests late this week, and this is not expected to be a long-term issue."

Clemson football spokesman Ross Taylor said the following when contacted by Tigerillustrated.com:

According to sources close to the situation, Bresee was hospitalized this week with a kidney-related issue.

CLEMSON -- Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee is out for tonight's game against N.C. State, Tigerillustrated.com has confirmed.

Bresee and his family have experienced great trauma in recent weeks, during which his 15-year-old sister Ella rapidly declined and then passed away from brain cancer.

Bresee missed Clemson's Sept. 17 win over Louisiana Tech before returning last week against Wake Forest. He started against the Demon Deacons and played 50 snaps, totaling one tackle and a crucial pass deflection.

Bresee's absence is just the latest round of attrition at the defensive tackle position.

Tyler Davis returned last week after missing the games against Louisiana Tech and Furman with a groin injury.

Tre Williams has missed the past two games while still recovering from August knee surgery.

Etinosa Reuben also did not play against the Deacons.

The logical starter in Bresee's absence would be Ruke Orhorhoro, who has nine tackles (4.5 for loss) and two sacks in 136 snaps.

Sophomore Payton Page played 19 snaps against Wake Forest and had a tackle for loss. DeMonte Capehart played five snaps last week.

Clemson's defensive line is trying to help the Tigers get back to their normal sack-happy ways. Wes Goodwin's unit has produced just eight sacks over the first four games, though Clemson's tackle-for-loss numbers (eight per game) rank 12th nationally.

From 2014 to 2021, Clemson was the only school nationally to produce at least 40 sacks every season.

N.C. State has allowed a total of five sacks through four games and 4.25 tackles for loss per game.

