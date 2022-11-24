Brown commits to Clemson
Clemson's plate got a little more full this Thanksgiving.
Greenville (S.C.) receiver Tyler Brown announced his commitment to the Tigers on Thursday afternoon.
Brown (5-10, 170), who had been a projection to Clemson by Tigerillustrated.com, picked Clemson over offers from Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech and Minnesota, among numerous others.
The Tigers' move for the local receiver was relatively swift and decisive.
Brown competed at the Dabo Swinney Camp in June but was limited because of a hamstring injury.
He then committed to Minnesota following an official visit.
Brown reopened his recruitment in October upon netting an offer from Virginia Tech, which was closer to home in proximity and sentimental appeal.
Northwestern and Syracuse conveyed interest, and Georgia Tech came forward with an offer two weeks ago.
But always casting the shadow was Clemson, as receiver coach Tyler Grisham had made Greenville his first Friday night game scouting stop upon hitting the road during the contact period in September.
Clemson attracted Brown for a visit at the Syracuse game in October, then brought him back to extend its offer at the Louisville game two weeks ago.
Brown returned to campus last weekend for the Miami victory as well.
Heading into Friday's 4A playoffs semifinal against Northwestern, Brown has posted 51 catches for 835 yards and 12 touchdowns. As a junior, he registered 71 catches for 1,034 yards and 15 scores.
He pushes Clemson's total to 23 commitments for this recruiting class and would mark the Tigers' third signee from Greenville (S.C.) over two cycles, joining last year's acquisitions in four-star lineman Collin Sadler and tight end Josh Sapp.
Brown is just the second in-state prospect to cast his lot with the Tigers this cycle, joining recent pledge (DB) Misun Kelley of Central - Daniel.
Clemson remains No. 7 in the Rivals.com national recruiting class rankings.
