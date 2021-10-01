Brownell gets new contract

The median head-coach salary at ACC and SEC public universities is $2.95 million.

The five-year contract represents a total value of $14.1 million, with him starting at $2.6 million in 2021-22 and increasing to $2.75 million in 2022-23, and $3 million in 2024-25.

Brownell's previous contract, which had three seasons remaining, averaged $2.49 million a year. Two years were added to the contract and he'll now average $2.82 million a year.

CLEMSON | Clemson announced a new contract for head basketball coach Brad Brownell this morning after the Board of Trustees approved the new deal.

In the ACC, Brownell's previous contract put him ahead of just three coaches: Virginia Tech's Mike Young ($2.25 million), Florida State's Leonard Hamilton ($2.25) and North Carolina's Hubert Davis ($1.8).

His new deal moves him ahead of Georgia Tech's Josh Pastner in the ACC ($2.5), and Mike White of Florida ($2.54) and Will Wade of LSU ($2.5) in the SEC.

If Brownell is terminated without cause, Clemson would owe him:

$2.5 million if terminated before March of 2022;

$2.47 million if terminated before March of 2023;

$2.21 million if before March of 2024;

$1.75 million if before March of 2025.

The gross amount of the buyout is slightly increased over the first few years, but the overall percent guaranteed drops from 40 percent to 20 percent.

The new contract significantly increases performance-based incentives, with most bonuses doubling from the previous arrangement.

A top seed in the ACC tournament would earn Brownell $300,000, up from $150,000 under the previous contract.

A second seed in the ACC Tournament would bring a $250,000 bonus (up from $125,000).

A third seed: $200,000 (up from $100,000).

A fourth seed: $150,000 (up from $75,000).

An ACC Tournament championship would bring him an extra $200,000 (up from $100,000).

Brownell's previous bonus for appearing in the NCAA Tournament was $50,000, and now that's at $100,00. There are more bonuses that would come with success in the NCAA Tournament, maxing out at a possible $750,000.