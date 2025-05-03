Even when he made the fairly monumental decision not to pursue the Indiana job, Brad Brownell was still a realist.

He knew the revenue-sharing thing was still going to be a challenge. How could it not be?

At last check, our feel for Clemson Basketball's revenue-share cut of the $20.5 million was 11 percent.

With football getting somewhere close to 86 percent.

Gulp.

That's not exactly comforting if you're in Brownell's chair.

However ...

BROWNELL MEETING THE MOMENT AT CLEMSON

