FOUR-STAR SCRUGGS TO CLEMSON

Scruggs (6-6, 300), ranked No. 159 nationally by Rivals.com , picked the Tigers over finalists Michigan, Penn State and Georgia.

Leesburg (Va.) Loudon County four-star Carter Scruggs has announced his commitment to Clemson. He had been a projection to Clemson by Tigerillustrated.com .

Scruggs becomes the third commitment from Clemson's major official visit weekend.

He also held offers from Alabama, Oregon, Florida State, USC, South Carolina, N.C. State, UNC and Virginia Tech among others.

Scruggs has seen his stock soar over the last month as upon returning from injury, he won offensive line MVP at both the Rivals Camp Series competition in Dallas and the Under Armour camp in New Jersey.

Clemson made Scruggs one of its opening offers for the class during last year's Dabo Swinney Camp.

Scruggs is a former teammate of redshirted freshman offensive lineman Mason Wade.

Moreover, though, his uncle and aunt are Clemson alums, and the Tigers were held on a pedestal as he grew up.

Scruggs attended the Tigers' home-opening win last September against Appalachian State.

He returned for the program's Elite Retreat in March.

Clemson held an advantage going into this month's official visits, but Scruggs liked Michigan and Penn State in particular, and he intended to go through his planned official visits before coming to a final judgment.

But the Clemson official visit moved his decision across the line, and he didn't want to miss his spot in the class.

His addition gives the Tigers six four-star offensive line commitments and 18 pledges overall in a recruiting class that now ranks No. 2 nationally.