ATLANTA -- Clemson’s No. 1-ranked recruiting class is buoyed by a couple of commitments ranked among the nation’s top-five prospects.

One of the lynchpins is Damascus (Md.) five-star defensive lineman Bryan Bresee, who has summarily put on his recruiting cap to help further the Tigers’ additional acquisition efforts.