Tigerillustrated.com

Let’s be honest. There shouldn’t be many surprised that this ultimately is how Clemson’s embarrassment of quarterback riches shook out.

The story is always in the details.

Timing is everything, and what’s compelling was both when this came to a head – right at Kelly Bryant’s redshirting deadline – as well as the manner in which both parties conducted their business.