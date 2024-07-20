Clemson has grown accustomed to scoring a relative surprise big name over the course of the summer.

Davis (6-3, 245), ranked No. 51 nationally by Rivals.com, picked Clemson over finalists Georgia, Duke and South Carolina.

He also held offers from Alabama, Florida State, UNC, LSU, Tennessee, Florida, Auburn, Notre Dame, Texas A&M, Penn State, N.C. State and more.

Davis has always been at the top of the Clemson's recruiting board at his position, as former ends coach Lemanski Hall made him the staff's first offer at the position a summer ago.

Chris Rumph then picked up where Hall left off upon taking the job in January, and Rumph made a strong impression when Davis visited for the program's Spring Elite Day in March.

Yet as with most talents of this caliber, the task of winning the recruitment isn't easy and requires beating stout competition.

UGA seized momentum early in the spring and was widely regarded by the industry as his predicted destination. The Dawgs, for that matter, conveyed strong confidence that his pledge would only be a matter of time.

But Davis was steadfast in seeing through official visits with all four finalists, and Clemson made the most of its opportunity.

The Tigers drew the first at-bat, and we informed subscribers that per our intel, they had made up the necessary ground with UGA and turned this into a legit battle.

Clemson's push picked up steam late last month, culminating in the needle moving decidedly in its favor the last couple of weeks.

The Tigers signed one defensive end the previous class, and we've stressed the importance of Clemson replenishing the cupboard with more potential difference-makers.

Davis checks that box, joining Norfolk (Va.) Maury four-star end Ari Watford and Durham (N.C.) Southern Durham four-star defensive lineman Isaiah Campbell among the committed options.