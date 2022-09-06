News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-09-06 15:57:12 -0500') }} football Edit

Building Blocks

Larry Williams
Tigerillustrated.com

In the Dabo Swinney era, Clemson has not backed down from scheduling the major intersectional matchups that have come to define the tournament otherwise known as the regular season.

From Auburn to Georgia to Texas A&M to Notre Dame, the Tigers have scheduled up to minimize the fallout when the ACC is down (which is, of late, quite often).

But the past year has demonstrated the potential cost of opening with a powerhouse, and the potential beauty of opening with a relative patsy.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

If your offense has fallen into a rut after the departure of arguably the top two players in the country, opening against the best defense in the country can bring profound and lasting repercussions.

Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei breaks loose for a run Monday night against Georgia Tech.
Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei breaks loose for a run Monday night against Georgia Tech. (AP)

And opening against a reeling program can bring the incremental building blocks that are vital to not just pulling yourself out of that rut, but pushing closer toward the type of offense you're used to seeing.

Had Clemson played last year's Georgia defense last night -- or heck, maybe even this year's Georgia defense -- it's not crazy to think it'd have unfolded a lot like Sept. 4, 2021 in Charlotte unfolded.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}