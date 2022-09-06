In the Dabo Swinney era, Clemson has not backed down from scheduling the major intersectional matchups that have come to define the tournament otherwise known as the regular season.

From Auburn to Georgia to Texas A&M to Notre Dame, the Tigers have scheduled up to minimize the fallout when the ACC is down (which is, of late, quite often).

But the past year has demonstrated the potential cost of opening with a powerhouse, and the potential beauty of opening with a relative patsy.

If your offense has fallen into a rut after the departure of arguably the top two players in the country, opening against the best defense in the country can bring profound and lasting repercussions.