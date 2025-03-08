BURROUGHS TO CLEMSON

Said Burroughs Saturday night: "I want to give all the glory to God! Coach ( Dabo ) Swinney and Coach Grish ( Tyler Grisham ) are amazing coaches! They have a strong foundation and I want to be apart of that! Go Tigers!"

Jacksonville (Fla.) Bolles School four-star receiver Naeem Burroughs has announced his commitment to Clemson.

The Elite Retreat has supplied its first bang.

Burroughs (6-0, 170), ranked No. 51 nationally by Rivals.com, picked the Tigers over Florida, Texas, Notre Dame, Florida State and numerous other offers.

Florida was viewed by the industry as the frontrunner and had attracted him to numerous campus visits.

But Clemson thought it needed one more big swing with him, and that manifested with Saturday's Elite Retreat.

In addition, receivers coach Tyler Grisham paid him a pair of visits in January.

Burroughs attended Clemson's home opener in September, and Bryant Wesco's sterling performance left a strong impression regarding the explosiveness of the Tigers' offense and the opportunity afforded freshmen.

Rivals.com bills Burroughs second overall regardless of position in the state of Florida and eighth nationally among wide receiver prospects.

Burroughs becomes the first wideout to pledge to the Tigers in this cycle and the first Florida prospect to join the 2026 recruiting class, which now consist of seven public pledges.