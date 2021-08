WATCH: Cade Klubnik gets 5th star

After initially debuting as a three-star prospect in 2020, highly-regarded Clemson quarterback commit Cade Klubnik now has a five-star billing from Rivals.com. The network issued its franchise rating on Klubnik early Monday afternoon.

Below, Rivals.com national analyst Adam Gorney interviews Klubnik following the prospect's new 5-star billing.