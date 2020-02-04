CLEMSON | Jan. 9 of 2023 is a long way off.

So much can change over a period of three months -- remember last August when we all thought Joe Burrow was much closer to ordinary than great? -- so in a sense it's crazy to talk about what might or might not happen three years from now.

But it's February, and the 2020 recruiting classes are about to be set in stone, er, ink.

And we can't get away from the feeling that the ongoing California gold rush by two gold-standard programs from the Southeast is going to produce some defining long-term themes.