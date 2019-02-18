THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

One month ago, critical opinions flowed in over site selection for the national championship; California doesn’t care about college football like that, the theme went. Maybe not.

But Clemson now cares about California, and the circumstances of their second and latest championship triumph might be the final piece to the puzzle in the Tigers’ brand going national.

“There is no question that more California prospects are talking about Clemson and being serious about getting there on a visit,” Rivals.com West Coast analyst Adam Gorney said.