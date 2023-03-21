Caden Grice’s sacrifice fly in the first inning scored the game’s first run, then the Eagles responded with three runs in the second inning, capped by Nicholas Badillo’s two-out, two-run homer.

The Tigers improved to 13-8, while the Eagles fell to 9-13.

CLEMSON -- Cam Cannarella hit a three-run homer in the ninth inning to give Clemson an 8-5 walkoff victory over Winthrop at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Tuesday night.

In the third inning, Will Taylor lined a run-scoring single, then Blake Wright’s RBI fielder’s choice tied the score.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

Cooper Ingle led off the fifth inning with a single to extend his hitting streak to 15 games, then Grice ripped a two-run homer, his second of the year, to give Clemson a 5-3 lead.

The Eagles answered with two runs to tie the score in the sixth inning on McKinley Erves’ homer.

Our off topics forum

In the ninth inning, Jacob Jarrell led off with a walk and Benjamin Blackwell reached on a bunt single. On a 1-0 count, Cannarella belted a 383-foot home run, his second long ball of the year, to left-center for the game-winning hit.

Nick Clayton (2-0) earned the win by retiring all nine batters he faced in relief with four strikeouts. Ethan Darden, who got the start for the Tigers, allowed six hits and five earned runs in six innings.

Clemson outhit Winthrop 8-6.

Parker Whittle (2-1) suffered the loss.

The Tigers travel to Kennesaw State to face the Owls on Wednesday at 6 p.m. on ESPN+.

Every Nike-branded Clemson apparel/gear item in stock at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!