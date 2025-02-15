Dillon Hunter helps No. 23 Clemson rout Florida State 72-46

Box score TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Dillon Hunter scored a career-best 17 points as No. 23 Clemson jumped out to a big lead and put away Florida State 72-46 on Saturday in Tallahassee at the Tucker Center. Ian Schieffelin had 14 points and 12 rebounds as Clemson (21-5, 13-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) won its third straight game. Clemson has won six straight in the series with Florida State. BECOME A TIGERILLUSTRATED.com SUBSCRIBER! Jamir Watkins scored 12 points for FSU (15-10, 6-8). But the Tigers held the Seminoles well below their season-low point total, with the previous low (57) coming at Clemson in January.

Dillon Hunter was one of three Tigers to reach double figures in scoring on Saturday in Tallahassee. (Photo by Getty Images)

Clemson did it in part by limiting FSU's Malique Ewin, who has nine double-doubles this season, to six points and six rebounds. Hunter shot 7 of 11 from the floor for Clemson, which shot 29 of 61 (47.5%) from the floor. Hunter's older brother, Chase, was 0-of-7 from the field in 34 minutes of work. Viktor Lakhin added nine points on 4-of-7 shooting, also grabbing eight rebounds. Chauncey Wiggins joined Dillon Hunter and Schieffelin in reaching double figures in scoring, totaling 11 points on 4-of-9 shooting. Wiggins spent more time around the glass Saturday, adding eight rebounds. Clemson, which held a 36-19 advantage at halftime, never trailed, leading 38:49.

TAKEAWAYS Clemson: The Tigers outclassed Florida State in every way, leading by as many as 27 points in the second half and shooting 5 of 11 from 3-point range after the break to cruise to a win. Florida State: The Seminoles lacked energy from the start, shot just 34 percent from the floor (18 of 53) and still have not defeated a top 25 team in 2024-25. KEY MOMENT Clemson used an early 10-0 run to separate, leading Florida State 22-7 with 10:30 to halftime and were never threatened.