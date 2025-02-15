No. 8 Clemson jumps out early to blast No. 12 Arizona 16-5

The Tigers improved to 2-0 in the tournament and season, while the Wildcats dropped to 0-2 in the tourney and season.

ARLINGTON, Texas -- No. 8 Clemson scored seven runs in the first inning and starter Ethan Darden pitched 4.0 scoreless innings in the Tigers’ 16-5 victory over No. 12 Arizona in the Shriners Children’s College Showdown at Globe Life Field on Saturday.

The Tigers plated seven runs on eight hits in the first inning. Dominic Listi had two hits in the frame, including a two-run single to cap the scoring. Collin Priest laced a run-scoring double in his first plate appearance as a Tiger and Tristan Bissetta added a run-scoring double to highlight the first inning.

After Arizona dented the scoreboard with a two-out run in the fifth inning, Priest belted a run-scoring double in the top of the seventh inning. The Wildcats responded with four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, highlighted by Brendan Summerhill’s three-run homer.

In the ninth inning, the Tigers added eight insurance runs, highlighted by Cam Cannarella’s third double of the game to tie a school record.

Josh Paino and Jacob Jarrell each added two hits apiece.

Darden allowed just two hits and one walk with six strikeouts, while Drew Titsworth (1-0) pitched 2.0 innings in relief to earn the win. Chance Fitzgerald (O IP, 4 H, 4 ER, 1 HR), Reed Garris (2 IP, 3 K) and Joe Allen (1 IP, 1 BB, 1 K) also drew relief work.

Arizona starter Owen Kramkowski (0-1) suffered the loss.

The Tigers play their last of three games in the Shriners Children’s College Showdown on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. EST against Ole Miss on FloCollege.

