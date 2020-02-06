CLEMSON | Decades ago, the king of digs issued a scorching deep cut to Georgia that might still bring some pain to Bulldogs fans to this day.

Steve Spurrier:

"Why is it that during recruiting season they sign all the great players, but when it comes time to play the game we have all the great players? I don't understand that. What happens to them?"

This line was unleashed in the midst of an era of epic dominance over Georgia, eventually reaching 13 Gator wins in 14 years.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

Clemson does not play Georgia every year. The two teams split a home-and-home the last time the two teams met, in 2013 and 2014.