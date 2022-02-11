Catching on

On the topic of Clemson's best route to improving a passing game that languished at times last season, running backs are mentioned only in the context of a running game that could help set up said passing game.

Since the end of the season, we've mentioned improved quarterback play that, one way or another, will be imperative to the passing game getting back to what we're used to seeing.

We've mentioned the much-needed improvement at receiver. We've mentioned the presence of three versatile tight ends who showed promise last season and should be a major factor in the passing game.