The first College Football Playoff Ranking will be released tonight and the run to the National Championship Game will begin. There will be five more rankings releases before the four national semifinalists are announced and, with seven undefeated teams and a handful of one-loss teams primed to make a run for a spot in the playoff, we asked our Rivals.com team-site experts to explain why the school they cover should be one of the top four.

LSU

Current record: 8-0 AP ranking: 1 Why they should be in the College Football Playoff: "There's not a team in the country with a stronger resume than LSU at this stage of the season. Regardless if they win this week's clash with Alabama or not, it feels like they have done enough to at least earn them the top spot among the one-loss teams, which would basically lock them into the four-team playoff. Of course all of that is contingent on the Tigers winning the remaining games on their schedule outside of Alabama, but they should be heavy favorites in each of those contest. An undefeated LSU team is a no-brainer and a one-loss LSU would be well-deserving." - Jimmy Smith, TigerDetails.com

Will Clemson and Alabama meet for a fifth consecutive year? (Getty)

ALABAMA

Current record: 8-0 AP ranking: 2 Why they should be in the College Football Playoff: "When you look at where things stand now, Alabama should be at either No. 2 or No. 3 in the first College Football Rankings. LSU has the best resume and is the overwhelming pick for the top spot. The battle for the next three slots is a lot closer. "Alabama and Clemson have played weak schedules with their best opponent coming in a now unranked Texas A&M. The Crimson Tide have the edge over the Tigers as no team has been able to challenge Alabama the way North Carolina challenged Clemson. I could lean either way when it comes to Alabama and Ohio State. I feel Alabama would win if the two teams played tomorrow, but Ohio State has a better resume so far." - Tony Tsoukalas, BamaInsider.com

OHIO STATE

Current record: 8-0 AP ranking: 3 Why they should be in the College Football Playoff: "For Ohio State, it certainly is not a matter of if it will be ranked in the top-four of the College Football Playoff poll, but rather where. "It is hard to predict what this committee is going to do with the goalposts seemingly moving not only every year with a new committee but often from week-to-week, where something seems to matter once and then never again. The Buckeyes should be ranked either No. 1 or No. 2. It is hard to take away what LSU has done against the marquee teams it has played so far this season and even if Ohio State is ranked No. 1 this week, a win over Alabama will assuredly (and rightfully) move the Tigers back over the Buckeyes. "The Buckeyes should be ranked No. 1 in this first poll however just based on the dominance it has shown over its schedule and the fact that the strength of schedule metric in Ohio State’s column is enough to carry it to that top spot. "It is all really just for show at this point. The Ohio State schedule should prove to be difficult enough come the end of the month with games against Penn State and Michigan in the two final weeks of the regular season. The Big Ten West is doing the Buckeyes no favors however with a likely opponent of Wisconsin (already defeated in the regular season) or a Minnesota team that could have a loss or more by that point of the year." - Kevin Noon, BuckeyeGrove.com

CLEMSON

Current record: 9-0 AP ranking: 4 Why they should be in the College Football Playoff: "I think third or fourth is fair for Clemson, with fourth where the Tigers will likely end up in the initial ranking. Resume matters, and right now it's hard to argue that LSU and Ohio State don't have the better resumes. "While Clemson's schedule to date doesn't exactly knock your socks off, neither does Alabama's. Neither team has a win over a team that's currently ranked. The best win for both teams is Texas A&M, and while Alabama's offense performed better against the Aggies it's also true that Clemson's defense completely shut down A&M while the Aggies moved the ball some against the Tide. The tiebreaker will probably go to Alabama by virtue of the Tide blowing everyone out and Clemson escaping North Carolina by a point. And that's fine. "The reality is these rankings really don't matter that much right now and Clemson is in great position as long as it doesn't slip from this point forward. And the Tigers, who seem to be rounding into familiar championship form at the right time, are showing no signs of slipping." - Larry Williams, TigerIllustrated.com

Clemson is seeking its fourth national championship and third since 2016. (Getty)

PENN STATE

Current record: 8-0 AP ranking: 5 Why they should be in the College Football Playoff: "A month ago, I don’t think even many Penn State fans would have tried to make the argument that their team belonged in the CFP conversation. The Nittany Lions were shaky in a week three win against Pitt, the quarterback was still a redshirt sophomore, the running back rotation seemed odd, and most importantly, the wins weren’t necessarily impressive. "A lot has changed in a month, though. "By reeling off wins at Iowa, against Michigan, and back on the road at Michigan State in consecutive weeks, Penn State has set up an unbeaten showdown at Minnesota this weekend coming out of the off date. The defense has been inarguably elite, Sean Clifford is one of the most efficient QBs at this level, the kicking game has created outstanding complementary football, and K.J. Hamler has proven himself electric. "Every week is another test of this team’s maturation and development, but the reality is that the remaining schedule will easily sort out whether Penn State belongs in the CFP or not. For this week, given the teams that are in front of them and have been since the start of the season, Penn State shouldn’t yet be in the top four." - Nate Bauer, BlueWhileIllustrated.com

GEORGIA