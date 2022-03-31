ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!

CLEMSON -- The attrition on his coaching staff was so pronounced this offseason that Dabo Swinney decided to depart from his normal routine of allowing only the offensive and defensive coordinators to visit with the media.

By next week, every assistant will have participated in interviews during spring practice as a means of introduction to what might be called Dabo 2.0.

Vast change is in the air, the most in more than a decade, and Swinney has put his full faith in the in-house method of replacing iconic figures.

Brent Venables is gone but it's hard to envision the defense he left taking much of a dip in 2022 given the talent that remains.

Thus the biggest question of this offseason is how a young and inexperienced offensive staff is going to get things turned around after a major decline last season amid injuries and struggles at quarterback, offensive line and receiver.

As we've recently spoken with more insiders, both publicly and privately, the ideas behind revitalizing the offense come into sharper focus.

Kyle Richardson spent a half hour with the media after Wednesday's stadium scrimmage, and two things were immediately clear: